The advertising industry which was expecting to grow anywhere between 14% and 17% may have to pare down its estimates this year. After a lull following a strong post-covid recovery in 2022, the year is likely to close at a lower level of growth than projected, said media agency, EssenceMediacom’s chief executive officer (South Asia) Navin Khemka on the sidelines of the recently concluded GoaFest 2023.

The pace of growth has slowed partly because of a funding winter in startups and also due to macroeconomic factors like high inflation rates, exchange rates, the cost of crude oil globally, and the Russia Ukraine war.

This is in line with its parent company GroupM’s latest report released this week which said in 2023, India is expected to see a fall in ad revenue growth to 12% at $17.3 billion. Next year, this figure is expected to rise to 13.6%.

He added that companies are now becoming consumer-first because the consumer is changing so fast due to the proliferation of media and a ‘digital onslaught’. “Look at the consumers today who are born in the digital age, they look at the screen almost as a friend. It is really the changing face and behaviour of the consumer, which has a direct impact on advertising first and then on media. It’s very, very fast, and very complex."

While companies like Nielsen in the past have said a lot of resource is wasted because of the number of attempts it takes advertisers to reach the creamy layer of viewers, Khemka said it is not hard to get to this top 2-3% of the country’s population because they leave enough of a digital footprint behind.

On David Ogilvy’s famous statement—Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted, and the trouble is I don’t know which half—Khemka had his own take. “Brands were not created when 50% of the budget was being wasted. That is where the dichotomy comes in. Companies need to figure out how much they need to invest in which medium since we are looking at such a large audience which is both digital and traditional. People who are ‘digital first’ leave so much of a digital footprint behind."

He added: “Typically brands are created because they had the aura of being created on a large screen where people are watching it. I would not bother so much about the wastage unless the company is more of a digital network and digital is very addressable and knows exactly who they’re talking to."

The way the startup ecosystem was working about two or three years ago, the companies were looking for quick gains not in terms of profitability, but business metrics like the number of app downloads, active users, transactions, etc. and because they were chasing this metric and at any cost, they spent a lot of money on advertisements. “Today, even early-stage startups are becoming very, very cautious. It is almost like a reset happening in the industry," he said.

Khemka expects the company to grow at a slightly lower 25-30% this year compared to last year’s 30-35%. “We manage some good categories and have acquired 10-12 new clients. In the first quarter itself, January to March, the clients we acquired have a combined billing of $70-$80 million or about ₹600-700 crore of new business. We have another similar number of millions in the pipeline. So, in another three to four months, we should be signing another $70-$80 million. The company has 85 clients now and by the end of the year expects it to be at least 100."

