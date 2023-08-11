Bobby Pawar steps down as Havas chief1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Pawar was earlier chief creative officer of JWT, and spent four and a half years as the chief creative officer at DDB Mudra Group.
NEW DELHI : Ad industry veteran Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer of Havas India, will step down at the end of his five-year stint in September, the company said. Pawar, who has had a career over 30 years, will also leave the advertising industry.
