AD Ports Group, Adani Ports sign MoU for joint infra investments in Tanzania

Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with AD Ports Group in the development of key quality infrastructure in Tanzania especially in the ports and maritime sector, which will improve and bring about positive change in the communities, standing by our commitment to growth with goodness. We continue to support local employment, as well as general economic growth in Tanzania and East African countries that will benefit from our investments through the collaboration with AD Ports Group.“