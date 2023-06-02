Mumbai-based advertising services agency Creativeland Asia Network Ltd. said its company Creativeland Studios has acquired 62% of London-based production company Creators Inc. in a total deal value exceeding £3 million ( ₹30.9 crore). With this, the company will enter the international long and short content production market.

Creativeland Asia Network (CLAN) has launched Creativeland Studios to focus on the growth of its long and short-format cinema and TV content production team. It makes, produces and distributes films, documentaries, television series and audio content. Creativeland Studios has ten active advertisements which include two titles in production and will have over 50 titles in its pipeline.

Creators Inc. is a long and short format production house which has directors like Guy Ritchie, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Sarah Gavron, Philip Barantini, Colin Tilley, Mark Osborne, etc. It has been founded by Jani Guest, and brings together award-winning industry specialists from advertising, film and television. Creators Inc. uses various synergies across these industries to position themselves worldwide at the top of the production market across all formats.

Sajan Raj Kurup, founder of Creativeland Studios and Ventureland Asia LLP, said: “This acquisition will build on our ability to bring brands, content and talent together, through a consolidated platform. Today, more than ever before, we recognise that content plays a pivotal role in keeping us connected, informed and entertained."

Guest added, “The partnership will allow us to accelerate the development and production of stories - created by our talent - to entertain, move, and impact positive change."

Advertising spending in India is projected to grow at 15.2% this year and 15.7% in 2024, the highest for any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising would have grown at 16%, said a report by Dentsu titled ‘Global Ad Spend Forecasts.’ Ad spend growth rate for China in 2023 is forecast at 4.0% and 5.4% the following year. Around the world, ad spends will likely grow at about 8.7% in 2022, it said.

The Indian advertising market will hit $11.1 billion in 2022, led primarily by digital advertising which will grow 31.6% and television ads which are expected to increase at 14.5%.

