Ad services co Creativeland Asia Network acquires UK’s Creators Inc for ₹30 cr2 min read 02 Jun 2023, 02:02 PM IST
With this deal, Creativeland Asia will enter the international long and short content production market
Mumbai-based advertising services agency Creativeland Asia Network Ltd. said its company Creativeland Studios has acquired 62% of London-based production company Creators Inc. in a total deal value exceeding £3 million ( ₹30.9 crore). With this, the company will enter the international long and short content production market.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×