Adani  acquires  29%  stake in NDTV, launches open offer

The 2009-10 transaction between Vishvapradhan and RRPR Holdings was subject to regulatory ire as the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi) held in a 2019 order that the loan agreement between the two entities amounted to a transferring of beneficial interest in NDTV and should have triggered an open offer by Vishvapradhan then. The regulator castigated the NDTV promoters in strong terms, saying they perpetrated fraud on minority investors by entering into this kind of arrangement. The order was subsequently set aside by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), which held that just because no interest was charged on loan, it didn’t mean an indirect acquisition as there was no transfer of management control.