Adani acquires 50.5% stake in IANS, making presence stronger in media sector
In a regulatory filing, Adani Enterprises -- the firm that holds the group's media interest -- said its subsidiary AMG Media Networks Ltd has acquired a 50.50 per cent stake constituting equity shares of IANS India Pvt Ltd.
Adani group announced on December 15, 2023, that it has acquired a 50.5 per cent stake in newswire agency, IANS India Pvt Ltd for ₹5.1 lakh, further consolidating its presence in the media sector, according to a regulatory filing.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message