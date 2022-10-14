Adani Agri Logistics wins bid to build 4 silos complexes in UP, Bihar2 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 09:17 PM IST
Adani Agri Logistics Ltd has recently won a contract from state-owned FCI to build four silo complexes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the company announced on Friday. The state-of-the-art silo complexes will be built at four locations -- Kanpur, Gonda and Sandila in Uttar Pradesh and Katihar in Bihar. The total silo storage capacity will be 3.5 lakh tonnes.