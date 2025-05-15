Adani Airport ends partnership with Chinese lounge access provider DragonPass

Adani Airport Holdings on Thursday said it has terminated its association with Chinese lounge access provider DragonPass, announced last week.

DragonPass customers will no longer get access to lounges at Adani-managed airports, the company said.

In a statement, Adani Airport Holdings spokesperson said: “Our association with DragonPass, which provided access to airport lounges, has been terminated with immediate effect. DragonPass customers will no longer have access to lounges at Adani-managed airports.”

“This change will have no impact on the airport lounge and travel experience for other customers,” added the spokesperson.

Last week, Adani Group’s digital arm Adani Digital Labs had announced the partnership with DragonPass to elevate airport lounge and travel experiences of air passengers.

The partnership was aimed at offering a wide network of lounges at Adani-managed airports and beyond.

"We are excited to partner with Dragonpass, a global leader in digital travel services. This direct engagement allows us to unlock new opportunities, optimise our airport offerings, and deliver a seamless experience to travellers across India," an Adani Digital Labs spokesperson had said on May 8.

Govt revokes security clearance of Celebi’s India unit Meanwhile, the Indian government on Thursday revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India, a unit of Turkey's Celebi, with immediate effect.

The civil aviation ministry said the decision was taken in view of national security concerns.

The developments come a day after travel booking platforms said Indians were cancelling holidays in popular resorts in Turkey and Azerbaijan following the two nations’ support for Pakistan during the recent conflict with India.

The aviation ministry on Thursday said arrangements have been made at all affected airports to ensure seamless handling of passengers as well as cargo.

Delhi International Airport said it was working with existing airport ground handling service providers AISATS and Brid Group after it cut ties with Celebi.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said national interest and public safety are paramount and non-negotiable.

The ministry is in active coordination with airport operators to manage the transition smoothly, said an official statement.

"Efforts are being made to ensure that employees working with Celebi are retained and continue to contribute," it added.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the government had received requests from across India to ban Celebi Airport Services.