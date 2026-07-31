Adani Airport Holdings among 10 bidders in second phase of privatisation of Catania airport: Sicily's SAC

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Adani Airport Holdings, Vinci Airports and Royal Schiphol Group are among 10 bidders that have advanced to the second phase of the privatisation of Sicily's Catania airport, the head of Sicilian airport operator SAC said on Friday.
- SAC is owned by local authorities and chambers of commerce and also operates the smaller Comiso airport in southern Sicily under a concession running until 2049.
- Catania's privatisation began in 2022, when Italian investment bank Mediobanca was appointed as adviser to oversee the process.It could be worth between €500 million and €600 million ($690 million), sources said last year. ($1 = 0.8699 euros)
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Alexander Smith)
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