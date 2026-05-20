Navi Mumbai airport can hike passenger fees by 6% from next April, regulator says

Adani-operated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) has received a green light from the country’s civil aviation ministry’s tariff regulatory body to increase domestic user development fees (UDFs) by 6% from April next year. The operator itself had proposed a 20% hike from 1 April 2027. Navi Mumbai airport’s UDFs are already the second-highest of any major Indian airport after GMR-run Hyderabad airport.

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On Wednesday, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) approved the user domestic fees for the airport. It said between 1 June 2026 and 31 March 2027, domestic passengers departing from Navi Mumbai airport will pay a fee of ₹620 while arriving passengers will pay ₹270. These are the same rates passengers are paying at present.

Navi Mumbai airport can increase its prices by 6% From 1 April 2027 to 31 March 2031, taking the UDF to ₹738 for domestic passengers departing from the airport and ₹322 for those arriving. It did not seek a UDF hike between 1 July 2026 and 31 March 2027. Built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore, the airport began operations on 25 December 2025.

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Why new airports charge more A week ago, Aera allowed a 10% annual increase in UDFs for Noida International Airport, owned by Zurich Airport International AG, which is expected to start commercial operations on 15 June. Domestic passengers departing from the airport will pay ₹490 and while those arriving will pay ₹210.

Navi Mumbai airport’s UDFs are already higher than Noida International Airport’s, and are the second highest in the country after GMR-run Hyderabad airport, which charges ₹750 for domestic departures. Bengaluru airport’s Rs-550 UDF for domestic departures is the third-highest amongst major airports, followed by Kolkata ( ₹547) and Chennai ( ₹491).

UDFs are significantly lower at Delhi’s GMR-run Indira Gandhi International Airport ( ₹129 and ₹56), and Mumbai’s Adani-run Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport ( ₹175 and ₹75), which are among India’s first airports to be privatized.

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Generally, airlines collect UDFs from passengers as part of the ticket fare and pass them on to airport operators. Airport charges for greenfield airports are generally on the higher side in the initial years to support the recovery of investments and for viable airport operations, as compared to a mature brownfield airport, Adani-owned NMIAL said in a statement. Therefore, the tariff structure of a greenfield airport cannot be directly compared with an established running brownfield airports with significantly higher traffic volumes, it added.

At least one consultant said comparing UDFs across airports was ‘unfair’, but added that the recovery period needs to be spread out. “The comparison in user development fees between Navi Mumbai and Noida or Navi Mumbai and Delhi or Mumbai is a bit unfair. Airports like Delhi and Mumbai are older, mature airports. So recovery of substantial costs must have happened. So yes, that logic that users pay higher fees for capital cost requirements in the initial years is right,” said Gurmukh Singh Bawa, secretary general of Air Travellers Association.

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“But in the current context, should the control period or recovery period be only five years? If you ask me, it should be a 10-year period, since the life of the building or construction is much more. This would reduce the UDF burden on passengers and make some of these new airports more competitive,” he said.

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About the Author Abhishek Law Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” ...Read More ✕ Abhishek Law Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.



Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.



On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.



He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”.



But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.