Adani Airports CEO says lounge access no longer needs middlemen: ‘Only companies that disrupt themselves survive…’

Arun Bansal, the CEO of Adani Airports, today said the company, in partnership with other operators across airports in India, will now allow passengers direct access to lounge facilities via their platform.

He made the announcement in a post on professional networking site LinkedIn on July 3, where he added that the “fintech revolution” has made it so that lounge access at airports no “eliminated need for middlemen”, adding that only companies that disrupt themselves will survive in a tech-led world.

‘Only companies that disrupt themselves will survive’ “India is at the global forefront of digital innovation. UPI has transformed the lives of a billion Indians, revolutionizing how we transact every day and accelerating our journey to becoming the third largest economy in the world. This fintech revolution has eliminated the need for middlemen across sectors, just as companies like Airbnb and Uber did several years ago,” he wrote.

Bansal added: “We have now brought the same spirit of innovation to our own ecosystem, led by our outstanding Digital Lab team. Passengers across India can now access lounges directly through our platform in partnership with other lounge operators. This means no intermediaries- only seamless, a world class experience delivered directly to our consumers.”

“In today's tech-driven world, only those companies that can disrupt themselves will survive. The rest will disappear,” he said.

Credit card access to lounges, frequent changes Airport lounge offers travelers with much needed respite from the bustle of terminals, providing comfortable seating, peace of mind, complimentary refreshments and often Wi-Fi and business facilities.

Howver, with frequent changes in credit card lounge access policies, travelers need to stay updated on the latest rules to make the most of their credit cards.

Traveller usually also have to maximise their access by ensuring that they meet the minimum spend or other criteria; use bank or partner applications to find eligible lounges and pre-book access; and review the latest terms before travel.