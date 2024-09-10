Adani Airports Holdings said that passengers can expect easier access through ‘Aviio’, which provides real-time data on security checks, waiting time, gate changes, and bags on belts, among other things.

Adani Airports Holdings Ltd. said on Tuesday it launched the ‘aviio’ digital platform to provide passengers with real-time data about airport access.

The company said that through ‘aviio,’ passengers can expect easier access by getting real-time data such as security checks, waiting time, gate change, and bags on the belts, among other information.

With ‘aviio’, the Adani Enterprises Ltd subsidiary aims to serve the aviation community and set new standards for airport operations management and passenger experience, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal said ‘aviio’ aspires to unite the aviation community to collaborate and serve passengers better.

Aviio is a multipurpose app “On the face of it, this multipurpose app is designed to revolutionise stakeholder collaboration, equipping both internal and external stakeholders at airports with improved situational awareness for informed decision-making. However, the most important impact of aviio would be on passenger journeys – this app is all set to transform the way passengers transit through our airports," Arun Bansal said.

“This initiative commits to help AAHL improve our capacity planning, operational efficiencies and real-time resource management. Over time, it will help us onboard new additions to the portfolio for multi-airport governance and enable a sustained impact on the topline," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company said the ‘aviio’ platform is placed to create a benchmark for airport operations worldwide, acting as the backbone for all digital transformation initiatives. AAHL's vision for ‘aviio’ encompasses the development of a cutting-edge Smart Airport Operations System, conceived as a replicable model of an 'Airport-in-a-Box,' the company added.

According to Adani Airports Holdings, the ‘aviio’ app (AOCC-on-the-go) is for all partners in the ecosystem, including AAHL employees, airlines, ground handlers, retail, etc.

CISF personnel, manning the airports, will be provided smartphones, with the app installed, to ensure collaboration with all entities.