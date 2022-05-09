Adani Airports raises $ 250 million for airports development

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
AAHL is leading the Adani portfolio’s foray into B2C infrastructure assets. AAHL business is centred around convenience to consumer both via physical and digital channels
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, today announced successful closure of funding of $250 million senior secured 3-year ECB facility from consortium of Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) and Barclays Bank PLC. The facility has an option to raise additional $200 million.
The financing structure enables a scalable capital solution with flexibility to tap global capital markets in line with AAHL’s vision of providing a transformational airport infrastructure platform.
“We are focussed on delivering high quality infrastructure access to our consumers both through physical and digital channels," said Spokesperson – AAHL “The first phase of our capital management plan is now set in motion with the funding of AAHL, MIAL and NMIAL, and we will now focus on scaling up the airports business into one of the largest airport platforms globally. We are grateful to our stakeholders and consumers for their continuedsupport and their confidence in us," the company said in its official statement.
This issuance by AAHL, marks the first milestone in its capital management plan. Earlier this week, MIAL placed $ 750 million private placement to Apollo, and USD 1.74 billion financial closure for NMIAL from the domestic banking system. With this, AAHL has tapped three different pools of capital cumulating to $2.74 billion.
AAHL is an integrated airport network consisting of eight airports located around city centres controlling ~50% of top 10 domestic routes, ~23% of the total Indian air traffic, and ~30% of India’s air cargo. AAHL airports handle around ~200 Mn consumers, including passengers and non-passengers.