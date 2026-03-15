Mumbai: The fierce expansion race between India’s two largest cement makers, which led to industry-wide overcapacity and margin erosion, may finally be cooling, with the Adani Group hinting it will prioritize profitability once its existing plans are completed.
Cement capacity race with Birla group may ease as Adani shifts focus to margins
SummaryThe rivalry between the Adani Group and the Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech Cement Ltd has resulted in rapid manufacturing capacity expansion. In the last three-and-a-half years, the two conglomerates have added nearly 120 mtpa of cement manufacturing capacity between them.
Mumbai: The fierce expansion race between India’s two largest cement makers, which led to industry-wide overcapacity and margin erosion, may finally be cooling, with the Adani Group hinting it will prioritize profitability once its existing plans are completed.
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