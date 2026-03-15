Cement capacity race with Birla group may ease as Adani shifts focus to margins

“The management noted that while it has a blueprint ready to achieve cement capacity of 155 (mtpa), it will not rush into expansions at the expense of margins,” analysts at HDFC Securities wrote in their 10 March note. The company will focus more on increasing the sale of its premium cement and cutting costs, they said. It will also focus on the capacity debottlenecking, and hence it has no issues in pushing its 155 mtpa target by end-FY28 by one or two years, they said.