Cement capacity race with Birla group may ease as Adani shifts focus to margins

Ambuja Cements Ltd, which was acquired by the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate in September 2022, told analysts at a plant visit last week that it will not rush into expansions at the expense of margins. The company was open to pushing back its FY28-end target of achieving 155 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity by a couple of years as it looks to increase the utilization of its existing capacity. Currently, it is the second-largest cement maker in India with 109 mtpa of capacity.