Adani Australia chief to step down as coal prices tank

Prices for 5,000 kilocalorie coal sit at US$33 according to consultants AME Group, below the A$54 ($37) Adani estimated in January 2019 it would cost to bring its coal to port, when it also said it expected to have its first coal on rail by Dec 2020. Adani now sees first production in 2021. An Adani spokeswoman said the project's economics remained strong and that it had further refined its costs since the January estimate.