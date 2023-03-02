While making one of the largest mega buying in an open market in Adani Group stocks, Rajiv Jain the chairman of GQG Partners on Thursday said, they believe that long-term growth prospects for these companies are substantial. He also stated that Gautam Adani is widely regarded as among the best entrepreneurs of his generation. GQG Partners which is one of the leading US-based global equity investment boutiques, purchased equity shares of four Adani companies for a whopping ₹15,446 crore in a series of secondary block deals.

The four Adani companies would be Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, and Adani Total Gas.

With this ₹15,446 crore investment, GQG becomes a key investor in the development and growth of critical Indian infrastructure.

As per Adani Enterprises' regulatory filing, Rajiv Jain, Chairman and CIO of GQG Partners said, "I am excited to have initiated positions in the Adani companies."

One of the major reasons behind investment in Adani firms, as per Rajiv would be that these companies "own and operate some of the largest and most important infrastructure assets throughout India and around the world."

He said, "We believe that the long-term growth prospects for these companies are substantial, and we are pleased to be investing in companies that will help advance India’s economy and energy infrastructure, including their energy transition over the long run."

Further, Rajiv also said, "Gautam Adani is widely regarded as among the best entrepreneurs of his generation."

GQG Partners bought between 2% to 4% stake in the mentioned four companies of Adani. In value terms, GQG's largest buying was in Adani Enterprises where it pumped in ₹5,460 crore for 38,701,168 equity shares. While the boutique investment company bought 8.86 crore equity shares for ₹5,282 crore in Adani Ports.

Also, GQQ purchased 2.84 crore equity shares for ₹1,898 crore in Adani Total Gas, and 5.56 crore equity shares for ₹2,806 crore in Adani Green Energy.

Jefferies India introduced the parties and brokered the transaction.

This transaction is likely to restore confidence in the Adani Group.

Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh, Group CFO of Adani Group said, "We are delighted to complete this landmark transaction with GQG. We value GQG’s role as a strategic investor in our infrastructure and utility portfolio of sustainable energy, logistics, and Energy Transition."

He added, "This transaction marks the continued confidence of global investors in the governance, management practices, and the growth of Adani Portfolio of companies."

In its regulatory filing, Adani Enterprises said, GQG is investing in Adani Portfolio Companies which own and operate the largest airport and port platform in India, the largest private sector transmission and distribution platform in India, and that will generate ~9% of India's renewable energy capacity by 2030.

GQG is one of the world’s leading Global and Emerging Markets investors with exceptional long-term track records. GQG Partners manages more than AUD$130 billion (USD $92 billion) in client assets as of 31st January 2023.