While making one of the largest mega buying in an open market in Adani Group stocks, Rajiv Jain the chairman of GQG Partners on Thursday said, they believe that long-term growth prospects for these companies are substantial. He also stated that Gautam Adani is widely regarded as among the best entrepreneurs of his generation. GQG Partners which is one of the leading US-based global equity investment boutiques, purchased equity shares of four Adani companies for a whopping ₹15,446 crore in a series of secondary block deals.

