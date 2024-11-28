Andhra Pradesh extends power supply deadline for Adani Green Energy

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government has granted a second extension to Adani Green Energy Ltd for supplying renewable power after the company missed two earlier deadlines citing transmission unavailability, said three people aware of the development.

Adani Green’s original deadline of March was extended to September. It now has until 25 December to begin supplying renewable energy to the state.

In one of the largest green energy supply agreements in India, Adani Green was contracted to supply 3,000 megawatts of renewable electricity to Andhra Pradesh starting in 2024, another 3,000 MW in 2025, and an additional 1,000 MW in 2026.

To Mint's queries on the extension from the Andhra Pradesh government, a spokesperson for Adani Green said the scheduled completion date of the company’s renewable power projects under power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) had been “constrained by end-to-end evacuation availability and readiness".

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI), a government agency under the ministry of new and renewable energy, facilitates the development and implementation of solar energy projects in the country by issuing tenders. It also procures power from developers and sells it to state power distribution companies.

“In this particular case (for supply to Andhra Pradesh), the estimated availability of transmission system as updated on CTUIL (Central Transmission Utility of India Ltd) website is April 2025 and then in January 2026 for 1GW each. Recognizing the above delay, SECI has extended the (scheduled completion dates) for our project to match with above timelines and we are fully committed to supply energy under the PPAs…," the Adani Green spokesperson said in an email reply.

This extension for Adani Green in Andhra Pradesh comes even as the N. Chandrababu Naidu-led state government was considering suspending the power supply agreement with the company, according to a Reuters report.

The report came after US authorities last week indicted the Adani group’s founder-chairman, Gautam Adani, and other executives for allegedly bribing Indian government officials for solar power contracts. Adani has denied the allegations, describing them as “baseless."

A senior Andhra Pradesh government official said Naidu was examining the facts in the case. “... If he finds anything unlawful, the matter will be brought to the cabinet. The right decision will be taken in the best interest of the state," the official said, asking not to be identified.

R.P. Gupta, chairman of Solar Energy Corporation, said he had “no information" about the developments, in a reply to a text message from Mint.

Spokespersons for SECI, the renewable energy ministry, Andhra Pradesh’s energy department, Southern Power Distribution Company of A.P. Ltd, and Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Ltd, did not immediately reply to queries emailed on Wednesday.

‘Media reports incorrect’

In a regulatory filing early on 27 November, Adani Green Energy said media reports of charges by US prosecutors against Gautam Adani, his nephew and Adani Green executive director Sagar Adani, and the company’s chief executive Vneet Jaain, were “incorrect". Gautam Adani is also the chairman of Adani Green.

The US Department of Justice’s indictment does not include these three Adani executives in any corruption or bribery counts, Adani Green said in a statement. “Media reports stating that Mr. Gautam Adani, Mr. Sagar Adani, and Mr. Vneet Jaain have been charged with violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) are incorrect," the company said.

Adani Green has an operational capacity of 11.184 gigawatts and has plans to increase its green energy portfolio to 50 GW by 2030. The company, which also manufactures solar and wind power components, is developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant with 30 GW capacity at the Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat at a total investment of ₹1.5 trillion.

Adani Green shares ended Wednesday’s trading 10% higher at ₹988.40 apiece.