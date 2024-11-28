Companies
Andhra Pradesh extends power supply deadline for Adani Green Energy
Summary
- Adani Green also said media reports of charges by US prosecutors against its top executives were “incorrect”.
New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government has granted a second extension to Adani Green Energy Ltd for supplying renewable power after the company missed two earlier deadlines citing transmission unavailability, said three people aware of the development.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more