Andhra Pradesh extends power supply deadline for Adani Green Energy

“In this particular case (for supply to Andhra Pradesh), the estimated availability of transmission system as updated on CTUIL (Central Transmission Utility of India Ltd) website is April 2025 and then in January 2026 for 1GW each. Recognizing the above delay, SECI has extended the (scheduled completion dates) for our project to match with above timelines and we are fully committed to supply energy under the PPAs…," the Adani Green spokesperson said in an email reply.