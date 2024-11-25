Companies
Adani bribery case: Accused executive’s new company landed a $1.2 billion investment pact from REC in September
Summary
- Former Azure Power CEO Ranjit Gupta, indicted in the $250 million Adani bribery case, aims to build a green energy empire from Egypt to Odisha with $21 billion in investments by 2030.
- Apart from naming Gupta, the US Justice Department’s complaint mentions a ‘Co-Conspirator #2’, who remains unnamed.
Bengaluru: The chief executive of a two-year-old zero-revenue green energy company that recently scored a ₹10,000 crore ($1.2 billion) investment commitment from REC Ltd is among those indicted in the $250 million Adani bribery case.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more