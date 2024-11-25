“Beginning in or about 2020, defendant Ranjit Gupta and Co-Conspirator #2, while acting within the scope of their employment as officers, employees and agents of the U.S. Issuer, knowingly and willfully conspired and agreed with each other and others, including but not limited to the defendants Gautam S. Adani, Sagar R. Adani and Vneet S. Jaain, to corruptly offer, authorize, promise to pay and to pay bribes to and for the benefit of government officials in India to cause Indian state electricity distribution companies to enter into contracts with SECI in order for the Indian Energy Company, the Indian Energy Company’s subsidiaries and the U.S. Issuer to obtain and retain business," the US Department of Justice said in its complaint dated 20 November.