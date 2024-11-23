Adani bribery case: US SEC summons Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani
Summary
- The US regulator gives Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani three weeks to respond as it kickstarts legal proceedings in the alleged ₹2,000 crore ($250 million) bribery case.
BENGALURU : The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a summons to Adani Group's founder and chairman, Gautam Adani, and his nephew and Adani Green Energy's executive director, Sagar Adani, thereby kickstarting legal proceedings in the alleged ₹2,000 crore ($250 million) bribery case.