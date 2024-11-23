Adani bribery case: US SEC summons Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani

"In September 2021, defendants leveraged that narrative in the offering to sell $750 million of Adani Green corporate bonds (“notes"), including more than $175 million in notes to investors in the US. In connection with the offering, Adani Green told purchasers of the notes that none of Adani Green’s directors or officers, including defendants themselves, had paid or promised to pay bribes to government officials or attempted to unduly influence those officials," said the SEC.