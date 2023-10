Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Group closed in on a $3.5 billion loan to refinance existing debt that was taken out to fund the purchase of ACC and Ambuja Cement Ltd.

The refinancing programme of $3.5 billion has been concluded with a clutch of international banks with a debt maturity of up to three years.

As many as 10 international banks refinanced the facility, the firm said in a statement.

"The re-financing programme of USD 3.5 billion has been concluded with a clutch of international banks with debt maturity of up to 3 years, testifies the strong support and access to capital, supplementing the solid capital prudency adopted at all portfolio companies," it said.

The financing comes after months of negotiations with banks and follows allegations of fraud by US shortseller Hindenburg Research that caused the company’s bonds and shares to plunge earlier in the year. Adani has strongly denied those claims.

The group’s flagship firm already raised 12.5 billion rupees ($151 million) by issuing local-currency bonds in July, as the company sought to put the Hindenburg claims behind it.

