Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Group closed in on a $3.5 billion loan to refinance existing debt that was taken out to fund the purchase of ACC and Ambuja Cement Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The refinancing programme of $3.5 billion has been concluded with a clutch of international banks with a debt maturity of up to three years.

As many as 10 international banks refinanced the facility, according to PTI news agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The re-financing programme of USD 3.5 billion has been concluded with a clutch of international banks with debt maturity of up to 3 years, testifies the strong support and access to capital, supplementing the solid capital prudency adopted at all portfolio companies," it said.

The financing comes after months of negotiations with banks and follows allegations of fraud by US shortseller Hindenburg Research.

According to Mint's report, Adani Group entered into refinance agreements with banks such as Deutsche Bank AG, Standard Chartered Bank plc, Barclays plc, Citibank NA, MUFG Bank Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and other lenders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deal is likely to improve the Group's credit rating and chances of acquiring other cement firms, in sync with the group’s ambition to beat Ultratech Cement Ltd to become the country’s largest cement maker.

Adani Group acquired Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC Ltd from Switzerland’s Holcim Group for $6.4 billion last year.

A $4.5 billion debt obligation arose out of the bridge loan that was secured by the Adani Group from a consortium of 14 banks to acquire the two cement companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements acquired a 56.74% stake in Gujarat-based cement maker Sanghi Industries Ltd, valuing the latter at ₹5,000 crore.

Adani Group’s gross debt stood at and cash position in the book was at over ₹60,000 crore as of FY 2023.

