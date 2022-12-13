Adani Cement unveils Geoclean to conserve natural resources

‘Geoclean’ through co-processing of waste contributes to a cleaner environment and conservation of natural resources, replacing traditional fuels with alternate fuels & raw materials.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Geoclean is built on the foundation of sustainability and value enhancement of business through circular economy. It offers sustainable and innovative waste management solutions to the agricultural, industrial, and public/municipal sectors. Through co-processing the waste from these sectors, it ensures the recovery of energy and recycling of materials from waste, leaving zero residues," said a company release.
Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business said, “We are committed to building a sustainable future by adopting clean and green technologies in our overall business. We have always believed in environmental conservation and are committed to making the optimum contribution towards co-processing waste responsibly for a sustainable future. Adani Cement will continue its endeavours to promote sustainability and build a cleaner and greener planet."
Geoclean targets to increase the Thermal Substitution Rate to 30% by 2027 for ACC and Ambuja Cements from previous year’s 6% through co-processed ~3.7 million tonnes of alternative fuels.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Geoclean is a pioneer in the industry in effectively utilising waste in kiln co-processing and has developed 14 co-processing facilities across India around AFR storage areas, feeding arrangement, and laboratories that support Adani Cement," it said.
Geoclean has built 14 co-processing facilities in India around Adani Cement’s AFR storage areas, feeding arrangements, and laboratories. It also intends to remove 2,400 tonnes of plastic waste per year from the Mantola canal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, using its novel bubble barrier technology.
“Geoclean through its innovative bubble barrier technology at Mantola canal in Agra targets to remove 2,400 tonnes of plastic waste every year. A similar technology is deployed at the BBMB Lake in the Sundernagar area of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, to remove plastic waste from the water body. The plastic collected from these water bodies are sent to recycling centers for further processing. In line with Adani Cement’s vision and mission, Geoclean offers innovative, efficient and sustainable solutions for the challenges of today and tomorrow," it said.