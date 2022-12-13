Adani Cement unveils Geoclean to conserve natural resources

“Geoclean through its innovative bubble barrier technology at Mantola canal in Agra targets to remove 2,400 tonnes of plastic waste every year. A similar technology is deployed at the BBMB Lake in the Sundernagar area of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, to remove plastic waste from the water body. The plastic collected from these water bodies are sent to recycling centers for further processing. In line with Adani Cement’s vision and mission, Geoclean offers innovative, efficient and sustainable solutions for the challenges of today and tomorrow," it said.

