Adani complete acquisition of Ambuja Cements & ACC, become country's 2nd largest. Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 07:55 PM IST
Adani Group completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC Ltd from Holcim Group for $6.4 billion
The Adani Group on Friday completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC Ltd from Switzerland’s Holcim Group for $6.4 billion, the company said in a statement.