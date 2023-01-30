Adani conglomerate plans independent audit of group companies5 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:52 PM IST
The independent audit will be commissioned after the completion of the group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd’s ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offering, and based on that, the legal options will be decided, the people said, requesting anonymity.
MUMBAI : The Adani Group plans to hire one of the “big six" global accounting firms to evaluate its corporate governance and audit practices following allegations of fraud by US short seller Hindenburg, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
