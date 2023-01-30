Adani conglomerate plans independent audit of group companies

The upcoming independent audit may analyse certain related party transactions and leverage levels of assets by Adani Group firms that have been questioned by Hindenburg. “...we have improved our governance standards to align it with global best practices. We have already constituted a Corporate Responsibility Committee (consisting of 100% independent directors) in all of our portfolio companies... All Adani entities’ boards represent an appropriate balance between executive, non-executive and independent directors to safeguard the interests of stakeholders... The Board ( of AEL and other Adani listed firms) comprises of at least 50% independent directors," says Adani’s Sunday statement.