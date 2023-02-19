Adani credit facilities expose collateral web full of red flags
With the Hindenburg report showing red flags about Adani groups, now its financing arrangements have raised tensions of investors of ESG markets
Financing arrangements across the Adani Group conglomerate have sent a fresh chill through ESG markets as investors wake up to a new risk.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×