Adani crisis costs investors ₹10 tn
- Monday’s fall trimmed the group’s market value to ₹8.98 tn
- The board of Adani Enterprises will meet on Tuesday to discuss the company’s Q3 earnings
MUMBAI : Aftershocks from the Hindenburg report have knocked out over ₹10 trillion of Adani Group’s market value since its publication late January, with shares of the infrastructure to edible oils conglomerate losing ₹51,610 crore on Monday alone.
