Adani crisis costs investors 10 tn

MUMBAI : Aftershocks from the Hindenburg report have knocked out over ₹10 trillion of Adani Group’s market value since its publication late January, with shares of the infrastructure to edible oils conglomerate losing ₹51,610 crore on Monday alone.

The latest losses followed global index provider MSCI reducing the weightings of some group companies, which are part of its global indices late last week, as well as renewed reports of the group planning to tamp down its capex plans. Mint first reported on the capex trimming plans on 6 February. Monday’s losses were led by Nifty stocks Adani Enterprises, which fell 7%, and Adani Ports, which ended down 5.27%. Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Green and Adani Transmission closed at their 5% lower circuits each.

Monday’s fall trimmed the group’s market value to ₹8.98 trillion. The meltdown beginning on 24 January, when US short-seller Hindenburg Research published its report, has wiped ₹10.2 trillion, or 53%, off the group’s market cap. Adani has rebutted the Hindenburg allegations as “discredited" and “mischievously malicious."

“The correction in the group stocks was expected, given that the MSCI’s weight cut will see outflows by funds that track their indices," said a fund manager. “Having said that, some domestic funds are closely watching counters like ACC, Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports, which are trading below their fair values. These funds will start picking up more of these three stocks if the correction persists, with some already nibbling at them."

View Full Image Chart (Mint)

“The balance sheet of each of our independent portfolio companies is very healthy. We have industry-leading development capabilities, strong corporate governance, secure assets, and strong cashflows, and our business plan is fully funded. Once the current market stabilizes, each entity will review its own capital market strategy...... we are confident in the continued ability of our portfolio to deliver superior returns to shareholders," an Adani Group spokesperson said on Monday.

The board of Adani Enterprises will meet on Tuesday to discuss the company’s December quarter earnings.

Stocks such as Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green and Adani Transmission are under NSE’s additional surveillance measures (ASM) framework, which clamps extra margins for day trades, while Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements exited ASM last week. Adani Enterprises is under the so-called short-term ASM, while Adani Total Gas, Adani Green and Adani Transmission have been shifted from short-term to long-term ASM.

The margin to trade on Adani Enterprises has been increased to 65.17% while that on Adani Green, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas have been hiked to 100%.

A market participant said that the exchanges, in consultation with Sebi, have raised the margins sharply because of heavy “intraday squaring off."

Intraday squaring-off means a trader can sell or buy the stock by paying an upfront margin. Based on the intraday price movement, the trader can close out this position, exchanging only the difference between the buying and selling price or vice versa.

With some of the cash stocks like Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission hitting the 5% lower circuit at the opening, investors stuck in these stocks could not exit easily. This is causing these stocks to gap down almost daily, said the participant cited earlier.