Adani Defence picks up 51% stake in small arms manufacturer

In a stock exchange filing, Adani Land Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd said it has acquired 51% of shares of PLR Systems Private Ltd from Fouraces Systems India Private Ltd on Thur. The company said PLR will produce “indigenous equipment to the 1.2 million army personnel and an equal number of para-military forces and state police forces and shall help achieve self-reliance aligned to the Make in India and Atma-Nirbhar Bharat initiative." Adani Defence said it has already received approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs for the acquisition.