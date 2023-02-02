Adani dollar bonds set to face further pressure
Credit Suisse is the first bank to pull the trigger as it stopped accepting bonds of Adani group as collateral against the leverage to its private banking clients, according to a Bloomberg report
Adani group’s overseas bonds could face a bigger rout as rating agencies examine the companies’ debt risk and banks take a relook at providing leverage against these bonds.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×