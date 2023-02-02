Adani dollar bonds set to face further pressure

Domestic rating agency ICRA for instance on Wednesday said that it is monitoring the impact of these developments on its rated portfolio in Adani group, especially the financial flexibility of the group with key monitorables being access to domestic and international capital markets and banking channels, pricing of debt, tightening of debt covenants, recall or acceleration of debt facilities and refinancing. While the ICRA-rated Adani group entities do not have any immediate refinancing requirement, it is expected for some of the entities from FY2025 onwards, it said.