Adani draws enough investor bids to pull off $2.5 billion stock sale

The share sale had been in the works before New York-based Hindenburg Research released a scathing report last week targeting the giant energy and infrastructure conglomerate controlled by Gautam Adani, one of the world’s wealthiest individuals. Since then, Adani Group and the short seller have traded barbs while the shares of seven listed companies bearing the Adani name have collectively lost the equivalent of $64 billion in market value.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}