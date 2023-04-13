No debt for Mumbai unit’s capex: Adani Trans1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:41 AM IST
The company said as of 31 March, its working capital loan was brought down to ₹500 crore from ₹1,045 crore in December 2022
New Delhi: Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, the power generation subsidiary of Adani Transmission Ltd said on Wednesday, that it has fully funded its capital expansion plan of ₹1,310 crore for FY23 via internal accruals, without incurring any debt.
