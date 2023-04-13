New Delhi: Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, the power generation subsidiary of Adani Transmission Ltd said on Wednesday, that it has fully funded its capital expansion plan of ₹1,310 crore for FY23 via internal accruals, without incurring any debt.

In an exchange filing, the company said as of 31 March, its working capital loan was brought down to ₹500 crore from ₹1,045 crore in December 2022. “Additionally, the company has a surplus cash balance of about ₹800 crore."

AEML is primarily engaged in power generation, transmission and retail electricity distribution. It serves around 3 million consumers across 400 sq kms in Mumbai and its suburbs, and is one of the largest private discom in India.

Adani Electricity caters to a power demand of 2,000 MW in Mumbai. As per a regulatory guideline, consumers of Adani Electricity in Mumbai will see a rise in average electric tariff per unit from ₹8.39 in FY23 to ₹8.57 and ₹8.76 in FY24 and FY25, respectively.

In line with the Maharashtra state electricity regulator’s latest guidelines, AEML’s average power tariff has gone up by 2.2% froma year ago in FY24, with effect from 1 April, and a 2.10% increase in FY25 from 1 April 2024. The discom said its operating profit growth was on the back of cost optimization via long-term PPAs for hybrid renewable energy sources and medium-term power arrangements, besides zero dependent on imported coal. It raised its share of renewable energy from 3% to 30% in the last two years, and aims to achieve 60% by 2027.

This is a part of the company’s attempt to offer reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to its consumers in Mumbai.

Adani Transmission owns 75% of AEML. Adani Transmission shares closed marginally down at 1043.45 apiece on NSE in a positive market on Wednesday.