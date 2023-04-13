No debt for Mumbai unit’s capex: Adani Trans

In line with the Maharashtra state electricity regulator’s latest guidelines, AEML’s average power tariff has gone up by 2.2% froma year ago in FY24, with effect from 1 April, and a 2.10% increase in FY25 from 1 April 2024. The discom said its operating profit growth was on the back of cost optimization via long-term PPAs for hybrid renewable energy sources and medium-term power arrangements, besides zero dependent on imported coal. It raised its share of renewable energy from 3% to 30% in the last two years, and aims to achieve 60% by 2027.