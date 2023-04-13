Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
No debt for Mumbai unit's capex: Adani Trans

1 min read . 12:41 AM IST Mayur Bhalerao
In line with the Maharashtra state electricity regulator’s latest guidelines, AEML’s average power tariff has gone up by 2.2% froma year ago in FY24, with effect from 1 April, and a 2.10% increase in FY25 from 1 April 2024.

New Delhi: Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, the power generation subsidiary of Adani Transmission Ltd said on Wednesday, that it has fully funded its capital expansion plan of 1,310 crore for FY23 via internal accruals, without incurring any debt.

In an exchange filing, the company said as of 31 March, its working capital loan was brought down to 500 crore from 1,045 crore in December 2022. “Additionally, the company has a surplus cash balance of about 800 crore."

AEML is primarily engaged in power generation, transmission and retail electricity distribution. It serves around 3 million consumers across 400 sq kms in Mumbai and its suburbs, and is one of the largest private discom in India.

Adani Electricity caters to a power demand of 2,000 MW in Mumbai. As per a regulatory guideline, consumers of Adani Electricity in Mumbai will see a rise in average electric tariff per unit from 8.39 in FY23 to 8.57 and 8.76 in FY24 and FY25, respectively.

In line with the Maharashtra state electricity regulator’s latest guidelines, AEML’s average power tariff has gone up by 2.2% froma year ago in FY24, with effect from 1 April, and a 2.10% increase in FY25 from 1 April 2024. The discom said its operating profit growth was on the back of cost optimization via long-term PPAs for hybrid renewable energy sources and medium-term power arrangements, besides zero dependent on imported coal. It raised its share of renewable energy from 3% to 30% in the last two years, and aims to achieve 60% by 2027.

This is a part of the company’s attempt to offer reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to its consumers in Mumbai.

Adani Transmission owns 75% of AEML. Adani Transmission shares closed marginally down at 1043.45 apiece on NSE in a positive market on Wednesday.

