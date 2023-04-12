Home / Companies / News /  Adani Electricity Mumbai funded 1,310 cr capex in FY23 via internal accruals
Mumbai: Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), a power generation subsidiary of Adani Transmission Ltd, on Wednesday, said it has fully funded its planned capital expenditure of 1,310 crore for FY2023 through internal accruals, without incurring any debt.

In an exchange filing, AEML said that as of 31 March, 2023, AEML's working capital loan was reduced to 500 crore from 1,045 crore in December 2022.

“Additionally, the company has a surplus cash balance of about 800 crore," said AEML.

AEML is primarily engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and retail electricity distribution. It serves at least 3 million consumers spread across 400 sq km in Mumbai and its suburbs, which is one of the largest in the country.

Adani Electricity caters to a power demand of around 2,000 MW in Mumbai.

As per a regulatory guideline, consumers of Adani Electricity in Mumbai will see a rise in their average electric bill amounts. The average tariff per unit (of electric power consumption) will increase from 8.39 in FY2023 to 8.57 in FY2024 and 8.76 in FY2025.

In line with the Maharashtra state electricity regulator’s latest guidelines, AEML’s average power tariff has gone up by 2.2% year-on-year in FY2024, with effect from 1 April 2023, and a 2.10% year-on-year increase in FY2025 from 1 April, 2024.

Attributing its growth in operating profit to renewable sources, AEML said its zero dependence on imported coal; power cost optimization through long-term PPAs of hybrid renewable energy; and medium-term power arrangements, are key to the company’s edge over rival discoms.

AEML has increased its share of renewable energy from 3% to 30% in the last two years, and aims to source 60% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2027, said AEML.

This is a part of the company's attempt to offer reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to its consumers in Mumbai.

Adani Transmission owns a 75% stake in AEML. Adani Transmission shares closed marginally lower at 1043.45 apiece on the National Stock ExchangeNSE in a positive market on Wednesday.

 

