Mumbai: Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), a power generation subsidiary of Adani Transmission Ltd, on Wednesday, said it has fully funded its planned capital expenditure of ₹1,310 crore for FY2023 through internal accruals, without incurring any debt.

In an exchange filing, AEML said that as of 31 March, 2023, AEML's working capital loan was reduced to ₹500 crore from ₹1,045 crore in December 2022.

“Additionally, the company has a surplus cash balance of about ₹800 crore," said AEML.

AEML is primarily engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and retail electricity distribution. It serves at least 3 million consumers spread across 400 sq km in Mumbai and its suburbs, which is one of the largest in the country.

Adani Electricity caters to a power demand of around 2,000 MW in Mumbai.

As per a regulatory guideline, consumers of Adani Electricity in Mumbai will see a rise in their average electric bill amounts. The average tariff per unit (of electric power consumption) will increase from ₹8.39 in FY2023 to ₹8.57 in FY2024 and ₹8.76 in FY2025.

In line with the Maharashtra state electricity regulator’s latest guidelines, AEML’s average power tariff has gone up by 2.2% year-on-year in FY2024, with effect from 1 April 2023, and a 2.10% year-on-year increase in FY2025 from 1 April, 2024.

Attributing its growth in operating profit to renewable sources, AEML said its zero dependence on imported coal; power cost optimization through long-term PPAs of hybrid renewable energy; and medium-term power arrangements, are key to the company’s edge over rival discoms.

AEML has increased its share of renewable energy from 3% to 30% in the last two years, and aims to source 60% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2027, said AEML.

This is a part of the company's attempt to offer reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to its consumers in Mumbai.

Adani Transmission owns a 75% stake in AEML. Adani Transmission shares closed marginally lower at ₹1043.45 apiece on the National Stock ExchangeNSE in a positive market on Wednesday.