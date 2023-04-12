Adani Electricity Mumbai funded ₹1,310 cr capex in FY23 via internal accruals2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 04:18 PM IST
- AEML's working capital loan was reduced to ₹500 crore from ₹1,045 crore in December 2022, and the company has a surplus cash balance of about ₹800 crore
Mumbai: Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), a power generation subsidiary of Adani Transmission Ltd, on Wednesday, said it has fully funded its planned capital expenditure of ₹1,310 crore for FY2023 through internal accruals, without incurring any debt.
