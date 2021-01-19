Adani emerges highest bidder in TOT 5 road auctions

NHAI had put up two road assets on sale at the end of September under the latest round of the toll-operate-transfer mechanism. Both toll roads are located in Gujarat. The first bundle size is 53.6km and the second is 105km. In a departure from precedent, NHAI did not set a reserve price to the newest round of TOT auctions for government-owned roads. This move came after the highest bids were below the base price in the second and fourth round of auctions and investors are hesitant to commit large amounts of capital to public infrastructure in the midst of covid-related uncertainty. The concession periods have also been shortened from 30 years to 20 years.

