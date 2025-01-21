Adani Energy bags ₹25,000 crore Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC project

Adani Group's power distribution arm, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, announced on Tuesday, January 21, that the firm had won a ₹25,000 crore power supply order from the Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC project, according to an exchange filing.

“Adani Energy Solutions Ltd today said that it has won the prestigious ~ ₹25,000 crore Bhadla (Rajasthan)- Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) order,” according to the BSE filing.

According to the power distributor, this new order increased its order under the execution book to ₹54,761 crore and the transmission network to 25,778 circuit-km with a capacity of 84,186 megavolt-amperes (MVA).

The company won the contract based on the tariff-based bidding method.

“By enabling efficient evacuation of renewable energy from some of the most inhospitable regions of the country and connecting them to the national grid, AESL is playing its role in India’s decarbonization journey. We will be deploying the latest technology and practices to deliver the project in time and with minimal environmental impact,” said Kandarp Patel, chief executive officer of Adani Energy Solutions, in the statement.

The company also disclosed that the Bhadla-Fatehpur project is its third HVDC project after the Mundra-Mahendragarh Project was delivered.

Adani Energy Solutions Shares Adani Energy Solutions Ltd shares closed 0.28 per cent lower at ₹813.35 after Tuesday's market session, compared to ₹815.65 at the previous market close. The announcement of the power supply deal was made during the afternoon session of the stock market.

The company's shares hit their 52-week high at ₹1,347.90 on August 8, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹588.25 on November 27, 2024. As of January 21, 2025, the company's market capitalisation is ₹97,706.32 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions shares have given nearly 1.06 per cent returns year-to-date (YTD); however, the shares have lost nearly 23 per cent in a year.