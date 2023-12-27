Adani Energy raises USD 300 million from TotalEnergies for JV project

French energy giant TotalEnergies on December 27 had invested USD 300 million in a renewable energy joint venture with Adani Green Energy Ltd, according to an exchange filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement, AGEL said it completed a"1,050 MW joint venture (JV) with TotalEnergies. As part of the JV, TotalEnergies invested USD 300 million in AGEL subsidiary to acquire a 50 per cent stake in the projects."

This follows the binding agreement about the JV announced between AGEL and TotalEnergies in September 2023.

The JV houses the 1,050 MW portfolio comprising a mix of already operational (300 MW), under construction (500 MW) & under development assets (250 MW) with a blend of both solar and wind power projects in India.

"With this transaction, TotalEnergies has reinforced its strategic alliance with AGEL and supported enabling AGEL's target of 45 GW capacity by 2030." It added.

In another development, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) plans to raise ₹9,350 crore by issuing preferential warrants to its promoters, in a bid to achieve its stated target of 45 gigawatts (GW) of green energy capacity by 2030. The company said the investment would be used for deleveraging and accelerating capital expenditure.

In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, AGEL said its board had approved a preferential issue of 63.14 million warrants to promoters at ₹1,480.75 each. The warrants would be issued to promoter entities Ardour Investment Holding Ltd and Adani Properties Pvt. Ltd, and would constitute 3.833 per cent of AGEL's share capital.

Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy Ltd has executed the power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India for the supply of 1,799 megawatts of solar power, the final part of an 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender Adani Green secured in 2020.

