Adani Energy Solutions bags ₹1,600-crore transmission project, order book swells to ₹61,600 crore

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) announced on Friday that it has won a significant ₹1,660 crore inter-state transmission project in Maharashtra. The project aims to facilitate green energy evacuation from the Raigad region.

AESL is a private-sector transmission and distribution company and part of the Adani Group.

The project, awarded under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism and coordinated by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), will be implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named WRNES Talegaon Power Transmission Ltd, which has now been formally transferred to AESL, the company said in a release.

The transmission project involves creating 3,000 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of substation capacity and associated infrastructure. It is expected to be commissioned by January 2028, it said.

Once completed, the project will support the evacuation of 1.5 GW of green power from upcoming hydro Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) in the region, catering to the growing electricity demand in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

This latest contract win takes AESL's overall transmission network to 26,696 circuit kilometers (ckm) and transformation capacity to 93,236 MVA.

More notably, it boosts the company's transmission order book to approximately ₹61,600 crore.