Adani Energy Solutions Step-Eleven says parent has funds to support power licence for proposed Noida data centre project

Adani Energy Solutions Step-Eleven in its response the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission said its parent company has sufficient financial resources support its application to supply electricity to a proposed data centre in Noida, the Times of India reported.
The company has applied for licence to supply and distribute electricity to the ₹211 crore proposed data centre park being developed by DC Development Noida Limited in Sector 62, Noida, it added.
There were queries raised about whether the applicants have enough funds to undertake the project. Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma wrote to UPERC on 5 November raised the issue.
The body argued that a parent company's finances does not lay out evidence for how the investment would be arranged and has sought independent verification of the proposed electricity network, estimated losses and authorised area of supply, the report added.
Verma added that licence must not be granted until final and satisfactory assessment is complete, it said.
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