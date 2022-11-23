Adani Ent eyes follow-on issue, share sale to raise up to $2.4 bn5 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 12:05 AM IST
The company’s board is expected to meet on Friday to discuss plans to raise funds
Adani Enterprises Ltd. is considering issuing at least $1.8 billion in new shares, according to people familiar with the matter. The conglomerate is working with advisers on the follow-on issue and could sell the shares as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The sale could even raise as much as $2.4 billion, one of the people said.