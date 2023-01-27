Adani Ent FPO subscribed just 1% on first day3 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Mumbai: The ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) of Adani Enterprises Ltd got off to a weak start on Friday with a subscription of just 1%, as the fraud allegations made by Hindenburg Research buffeted Adani group stocks.
