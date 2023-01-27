Adani Ent FPO subscribed just 1% on first day

The Adani group said 21 questions (related-party transactions and court cases) are nothing but Adani portfolio’s public disclosure from as far back as 2015. Hindenburg had sent the group 89 questions as part of its research into the group. Mint has seen a copy of the presentation. “Hindenburg asked 89 questions in total...21 in total cannot be claimed to be a result of any investigation over a two-year period or any such assertion as they were disclosed in the following public documents all the way back from 2015," the presentation said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}