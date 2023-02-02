Adani Ent pulls FPO in surprise U-turn

The FPO subscription closed successfully on Tuesday, said Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Enterprises. “Despite the volatility in the stock over the last week, your (investors) faith and belief in the company, its business and its management has been extremely reassuring and humbling..... However, today, the market has been unprecedented, and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct."