Adani Ent rides AI wave, hikes stake by 23% to complete 100% acquisition of Parserlabs India

Adani Enterprises completed the acquisition of Parserlabs India on Thursday, March 20, after Sirius Digitech Limited, a joint venture of Adani Global Limited, Mauritius, acquired the remaining 22.5 per cent stake in the cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI) company. The transaction marks the ports-to-power conglomerate's expansion into the data centre and cloud services sector.

“Furtherance to our earlier intimation dated 16th July 2024, where we had informed about the acquisition of 77.5 per cent stake in Parserlabs India Private Ltd (PIPL) by Sirius Digitech Limited, a joint venture company of Adani Global Ltd, Mauritius, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company,” said Adani Enterprises in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on March 20.

