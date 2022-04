Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy informed the stock exchanges that their boards will meet on 8 April to evaluate the proposal for raising funds.

The funds, if approved, will be raised through rights issue, preferential allotment, including a qualified institutions placement (QIP) or through any other ways.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled

to be held on 8th April, 2022, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders," the companies said.

On Tuesday, Adani Enterprises shares closed 3.15% higher at ₹2,131 apiece on NSE, while Adani Transmission's were down 1.77%. Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy's scrip was nearly 4% higher to settle at ₹2,192 apiece.

